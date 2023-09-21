Ghanaian rapper Amerado, also known as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, has shared the emotional motivations behind his decision to return to the University of Ghana, Legon, for further studies in Political Science

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, widely known as Amerado, has opened up about the emotional reasons behind his decision to continue his education at the prestigious University of Ghana, Legon.

Earlier this year, news circulated that Amerado had gained admission to the University of Ghana, embarking on a journey to pursue a degree in Political Science.

In a candid conversation with MC Yaa Yeboah on Bryt Extra, the rapper revealed that his unwavering commitment to education was a solemn promise to his late father, who passed away shortly after his enrollment in Senior High School (SHS).

Amerado studies at the University of Ghana Photo credit: bryttv

Source: Instagram

He pledged to his father that he would persevere in his pursuit of education, just as his father had always kept his promises to him.

Amerado also expressed a deep desire for knowledge and the aspiration to build a dedicated fanbase within the tertiary educational community as additional motivations for returning to academia.

He emphasized the importance of upholding his promise to his late father, stating,

"If spirits truly exist, I must also uphold my promise to him so he can find solace wherever he resides."

Source: YEN.com.gh