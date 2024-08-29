Esther Smith, in an interview, spoke about her first concert in Ghana after leaving the music scene over a decade ago

The legendary gospel singer shared some bad experiences she encountered before her recent gospel concert in Kumasi

Esther Smith disclosed that she has experienced many spiritual attacks in her life since she returned to Ghana

Legendary Ghanaian gospel singer Esther Smith shared some challenges she has encountered since returning to Ghana.

Esther Smith opens up about spiritual attacks

In an interview, Esther Smith disclosed that she experienced several spiritual attacks before and after her long-awaited music concert at the Bantama Pentecost Church in Kumasi on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

According to the gospel singer, she had issues with her car while on her way to the venue of her musical concert in Kumasi. She also stated that she experienced something strange as she was about to return home from the concert venue.

She said:

"Some people did not come to my concert to worship God. They came to launch spiritual attacks. The front tyre of my burst when I was going to my concert. After the program, a black chicken came to sit on my car even though they were many cars parked at the venue. It is not normal. We don't know where that chicken came from. It was also very wet."

Esther Smith also noted that she has had many bad dreams in her sleep throughout her stay in Ghana.

She added that she is not searching for fame or exposure and that it was tough to overcome many spiritual attacks and challenges as a gospel singer without being prayerful.

She said:

"Since we started the program, I have had bad dreams. If you are doing the work of God, without being prayerful and Godfearing, then I am sorry. It is not a joke. It is not like I want to be famous."

Esther Smith will hold her second musical concert at the Perez Dome on Friday, August 30, before returning to Germany.

Watch the video below:

Esther Smith's daughter sings at her concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith's daughter, Stella Precious, caught the attention of Ghanaians with her powerful voice during her performance at her mother's recent concert in Kumasi.

She performed the song Goodness of God by Bethel Music, an American Christian music label led by American Christian worship singer and pastor Jenn Johnson.

