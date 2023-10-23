Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene opened up about where he got the inspiration to write his current banger, Monica

He stated that the song was named after a lady called Monica, who has constantly been sending him private pictures through the social media app, Snapchat

He stated that he would love to meet her. However, efforts to have her visit him have proven futile

Multiple award-winning musician Kuami Eugene has disclosed that a lady on Snapchat called Monica was the source of inspiration for his song named after her.

Kuami Eugene and Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime. Image Credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene revealed the lady who inspired his new song, Monica

disclosed that his current top charting song, Monica, was inspired by a lady on Snapchat by that name who regularly sends him sultry pictures.

He noted the pictures could be likened to private adult content on OnlyFans.

"When she sends me pictures and I get a notification, sometimes based on where I am, I have to hide the phone," he said.

When asked by the host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown, whether he had met the Monica lady, he said he had not. However, efforts to try to get her to visit his residence have proven futile.

"Anytime I pleaded with her to visit, she claimed the Uber had cancelled the trip or the Uber was finding it difficult to locate her and so on," he said.

Mrs McBrown Mensah stated that if the lady behind those explicit pictures were to come out, she would become a viral sensation, and she advised her to be brave enough to reveal herself.

Video of Kuami Eugene speaking about the inspiration behind his song, Monica.

Kuami Eugene performs on Onua Showtime, makes McBrown take off her jacket

YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene was a guest on the Sunday, October 22, 2023, episode of Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime.

The talented singer mesmerised the studio audience and The Empress with his performance, causing her to remove her jacket as she danced.

Netizens hailed Kuami Eugene's incredible stagecraft after watching the performance video posted online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh