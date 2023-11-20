Kuami Eugene got many people admiring his fashion style at the Love and Chaos Experience concert

Clad in pink, he wore a jacket, trousers and a beanie, while rocking a white singlet and sneakers

Many people gushed over how well he dressed to the concert as they applauded him

Celebrated Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene won the admiration of many Ghanaians with his outstanding fashion style.

Kuami Eugene dazzled in pink at his Love and Chaos concert. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Kuami Eugene wins hearts with fashion style

wore a pink long-sleeved jacket and unbuttoned the jacket to show off his white singlet.

For bottoms, he wore pink trousers and completed his look with a white pair of sneakers.

The Monica hitmaker wore a pink beanie, an expensive wristwatch and dark sunglasses to accessorise his look.

The occasion was his headline concert dubbed Love and Chaos Experience which sought to give fans a live performance experience of his recently released album, Love and Chaos.

Video of Kuami Eugene arriving at his Love and Chaos Experience concert.

Ghanaians shared their views on Kuami Eugene's outfit to the Love and Chaos Experience concert

Many people spoke about Kuami Eugene's outfit, as they talked about his fashion style and how much they loved it.

Below are some of the comments from Ghanaians:

_fitnesslandlord said:

Kwame looking at himself like heerrrrrr 3nd3 di3 mafa meho paa ohh

daplugsvlog said:

Today the dressing makes sense small

yoshi_aoki_lomax said:

I like the outfit. Just looking more like Pepto Bismol.

iamchrislarry said:

He knows how to shada buh na 3n do alo shadaz ✊

kwame_blakka said:

Is this the original or the lookalike?? Me di33 I conf ever since the lookalike thing start.

shoeslovas_gh said:

I really like your dress bro.

mista.benn said:

Barbie boy

richboy.dollar said:

My first time seeing Kuami Eugene dress well.

Photos of Kuami Eugene at his Love and Chaos Experience concert.

