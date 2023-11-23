Strongman and Kweku Smoke have taken the internet by storm with their back-to-back rap feud

In a new post, Strongman threw a subtle shade at Kweku Smoke, thrilling scores of fans

Netizens who have been following the recent happenings between both rappers weighed in on Strongman's new post

Kumasi-based rapper Strongman Burner referenced Dr Amuzu's name in his song Short Man as a reply to Kweku Smoke.

This comes after Kweku Smoke name-dropped the rapper's family and daughter in the diss song Comfortable Lead, saying Strongman's decision to have a daughter was to compete with his former boss Sarkodie.

In his reply, Strongman advised Kweku Smoke to seek assistance from the infamous sexual health expert, Dr Amuzu.

Strongman meets Dr Amuzu after dissing Kweku Smoke Photo source: Facebook/StrongmanBurner

Source: Facebook

Strongman meets Dr Amuzu after dissing Kweku Smoke

In an interesting turn of events, Strongman has gone beyond the advice he dished out to Kweku Smoke in his song Short Man.

The Best Rap Performance nominee at last year's VGMAs met with Dr Amuzu and took a photo with the doctor.

Strongman has yet to match up to Kweku Smoke's new jab in Comfortable Lead, and it's uncertain if the rapper will release a new track to that effect.

However, many of his fans have taken his latest post as a subtle response to Kweku Smoke as the feud continues.

Netizens react to Strongman's new photo with Dr Amuzu

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from rap fans as they talked about the implications of Strongman's visit to Dr Amuzu.

Annan Antwi Vanderpuye said:

He is speaking to Dr. Amuzu on smoke behalf

Kojo Bright Senanyo wrote:

I knew this deal will definitely happen..... Congratulations This is a good step

Chelsea Sparklyn exclaimed:

This alone is a whole diss in exchange....bars in a picture maahnnnn‍♂️‍♂️

Kankam Dacosta commented:

Picture mu punchline herrrrr

Kenisson Aubynn remarked:

Kweku Smoke has brought in one endorsement. Rise on Strongman

Kwasi Michael added:

Strong please inform that guy he should come and see Dr amuzu b4 it's too late bcz he really needs help Jon next time he should try u again hear the next pounch line

Strongman makes controversial "face of GH rap" claims in new interview

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported an interview in which Strongman asserted that he was the face of GH rap.

In a conversation with Kumasi-based journalist, Portfolio DJ, the rapper asserted no one activates the rap scene more than him and talked down Lyrical Joe, who is the reigning Best Rapper Of The Year.

Source: YEN.com.gh