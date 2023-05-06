The competition for the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA's) Best Rap Performance has become an interesting conversation among music lovers

According to music writer and entertainment enthusiast Myers Hansen, the all-men category, which features Sarkodie, Medikal, Lyrical Joe, Strongman, Amerado, Teephlow and Obibini, would be a tough one

However, Myers tipped Lyrical Joe and Sarkodie as potential winners for the category in the upcoming competition due to some interesting reasons

The Rapper of The Year category in the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has become an intensive battle among music lovers and fans of the various artistes who are tipping their favourites to win the category.

Sarkodie, Medikal and Lyrical Joe Photo credit: @lyricaljoe_ @sarkodie @lyrical joe

Source: Instagram

The category features Sarkodie, Medikal, Lyrical Joe, Strongman, Amerado, Teephlow and Obibini, who have worked hard in the past months and entertained their fans and music lovers with their music.

In an ongoing Twitter banter and conversation about who wins the Best Rap Performance, some Twitterers have opined differently, some fans rooted for Lyrical Joe, who recently released his album, PHOTO ALBUM, to win the award because of his exceptional talent and hard work.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, one Twitter user said there is no doubt that Lyrical Joe deserves the award for the internet.

@XspapinG Tweeted saying:

Hello, #vgma, You know @_Lyricaljoe deserve the crown every year because rap is the apple of my eye, and I have not seen Adam and Eva take a bite yet #5A6 #GhanaMusic.

Others felt differently about the award and suggested that Teephlow, who entertained his fans with his recent song, REFLECTIONS, had worked hard, influenced rap music positively, and deserved to win the award. Some fans referred to him as the King of Rhymes to win the award since he is deserving of the title.

@OxwellW said:

Rapper of the year,@TeePhlowGH, The one who gave birth to Rhymes with reasons and rapping to make sense in our music industry! #6feet, we celebrate you tonight and forever! #VGMA23 #VGMA24 #Vgma #VGMAonTV3 Give him his flowers

@sir_pius1 commented on the category in the upcoming VGMAs, saying,

We go step on them and win again, this is Kanye(LJ) and the Grammies (VGMA best rap performance)@_Lyricaljoe, you are born to head spear

Interestingly, recent conversations about the rap category online seem to revolve around some artistes who released albums in the past months and had their songs doing very well in the GH rap world.

Myers Hansen tips Sarkodie and Lyrical Joe to win the Best Rap Performance, details his reasons

In an exclusive discussion with popular Ghanaian music writer and entertainment enthusiast Myers Hansen, Sarkodie and Lyrical Joe are his potential winners of the rap category.

According to the expert, these were the two artistes who released albums in the entire year when their colleagues, even though had an awesome year as well, released singles.

I think Sarkodie and Lyrical Joe are potential winners of this year's Best Rap Performance Award because they both released albums. The others did well but i think these two could be ahead because of their EPs, Myers said

VGMA 2023: Piesie Esther to Pick Gospel Artiste Of The Year Award

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Saturday, May 6, 2023, one of the biggest nights in the careers of musicians in the country, had some experts sharing their ideas on potential winners.

The VGMA is scheduled to commence in a few hours, and the whole of Ghana is looking forward to it. Owusu Worae, an entertainment analyst, gave his prediction for the Gospel Artiste of the Year category.

Source: YEN.com.gh