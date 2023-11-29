Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo and his alleged fiancée danced enthusiastically during the launch of a shop in Kumasi in Ghana's Ashanti Region

X user EDHUB (@eddie_wrt) claimed the soccer academy owner opened the business for his lover

The video of the alleged couple, posted on social media, has gathered diverse reactions, with some claiming the two are siblings

Actor Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo, famous in Ghana's movie scene as Yaw Dabo, has been captured in a sweet video dancing with his alleged fiancée.

During the unveiling of a shop christened Lounash Mother Care, the Dabo Soccer Academy founder hit the dance floor and vibed with his long-time girlfriend, Bernice.

The film personality and his beautiful lover enthusiastically moved to the beat. They celebrated the achievement as they looked to be bonding.

The couple both made the dance-floor appearance from the beginning of the video on X (Twitter).

"Ghanaian actor and owner of Dabo Soccer Academy, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has opened a new mother care shop for his beautiful girlfriend, Bernice, at Abrepo Junction in Kumasi," X user @eddie_wrt captioned the footage.

Elsewhere on Instagram, Ghanaian blogger Albert Nat Hyde, better known as Bongo Ideas, shared the video of the couple, which drew reactions.

While some were happy for the duo, others claimed the lady only wanted his money.

@boykelzz asked:

This is nice, but we agreed not to set up businesses for girlfriends based on stories we've heard.

@naabrown8 indicated:

So he's the baby model, congratulations to him.

SamBaako claimed:

Chale, she dey want his money. Ah, this no be love.

Yazzmaame:

Congratulations. Hapoy for you paa.

Richardkumi_98 asked:

Is that not @obaa_berry wow.

Overwisegh claimed:

I hope she is not a gold digger .

Efya_lowbattery claimed:

That's her sister, Please not his wife eiiii she is my friend mpo boi this one de3 nooo.

Nana_agyemang_bornrich said:

We have lost another brother aw.

Hamzaniyade reacted:

The lady's face looks like she is not happy .

Iamkojoclaud said:

Everything is written on the face of the lady.

Yaw Dabo buys 10 bags of rice for GH¢8000 monthly

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Yaw Dabo disclosed how much he spends managing his players. According to him, most of these students do not have any other support besides him.

Yaw Dabo revealed that it costs him an arm and a leg to feed and provide for thirty young men.

He added that he pays for players' necessities, including jerseys, boots, housing, feeding, transportation and medical care.

