Yaw Dabo, in a video, revealed that he does not take care of his father because his father was a deadbeat who did not take care of him

The actor said it was against his principles to care for a parent who did not look after their child

Dabo advised folks to take care of their children, especially their education, and make sure their basic needs are addressed

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Popular actor Yaw Dabo, in a video, made a revelation about his approach to family responsibilities. Dabo, known for his roles in various Ghanaian movies, disclosed that he does not financially support his father.

Ghanaian Actor Yaw Dabo Photo Source: Yaw Dabo

Source: Facebook

His reasoning behind this decision is rooted in what he perceives as his father's past neglect of him during his upbringing.

Dabo, speaking in the video, explained that his decision is based on his principles regarding parental responsibility.

According to , it was essential for parents to provide for and care for their children, especially in terms of their education and basic needs. He said he believes that a parent's primary duty is to ensure the well-being and development of their offspring.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many social media users agreed with Yaw Dabo's perspective, expressing their support for his decision. They stood with his belief and added that parents should prioritize their children's welfare and not just expect care and support in their later years.

Yaw Dabo receives support from Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

user6937303093885 said

yeah that's the truth Dabo is very right on this✌✌

DON PO-GASTY commented:

Masa if de brɔfo is not brɔfolizing, ka twi na y'nkɔ wai

Baron Saulah reacted:

I respect Dabo's decision

Yaw Dabo's expenses on his players

In another story, visionary Kumawood actor calculated the amount he spends on managing his players at the Dabo Soccer Academy.

The owner of the soccer academy said that the most expensive aspect of managing the business was food.

Yaw Dabo asked well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid and support him in giving the boys a future.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh