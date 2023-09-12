Visionary Kumawood actor calculated the amount he spends on managing his players at the Dabo Soccer Academy

The owner of the soccer academy said that the most expensive aspect of managing the business was food

Yaw Dabo asked well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid and support him in giving the boys a future

Ghanaian actor-turned-soccer academy owner Yaw Dabo has disclosed how much he spends managing his players. According to him, most of these students do not have any other support besides him.

Yaw Dabo revealed that it costs him an arm and a leg to feed and provide for thirty young men.

He added that he pays for players' necessities, including jerseys, boots, housing, feeding, transportation and medical care.

A photo collage at his soccer academy, Dabo Soccer Academy Image credit: @dabosocceracademy

Source: Instagram

shared the burden of his responsibility during an interview with Zionfelix. He petitioned Ghanaians to help him handle the cost of running his soccer academy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He revealed that he rents a for two hours.

"The feeding costs me a lot because the children have to drink and eat well. If you don't feed the players well, it will affect them. It can cause them to suffer frequent injuries.

"We buy a bag of rice for GH¢800. Every time I go, I buy about ten bags."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Yaw Dabo's pleads for financial assistance to run his soccer academy

Some people pointed out that Dabo was making money from the players, so he shouldn't complain. At the same time, others praised him for giving the young boys a future.

Joseph Koomson commented:

You're a brave man to believe and support your own.

Awat Awat commented:

The players from his camp who have made it, playing in Europe teams, why are they not helping? I know two players who are in Europe now from his camp.

Romeo Klodin commented:

He takes money from the young guys before u can join his academy.

Alhaji Labaran commented:

My point is so is he trying to say he is not making anything out of that? You keep telling us your expenses that's great also tell us your income/gains

Yaw Dabo reveals that Nigerian diminutive actors motivated him to go into acting

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Yaw Dabo's confession about his acting career.

According to the soccer academy owner, his path to fame started with an acting career. He reveals that watching diminutive actors Aki and Pawpaw fuelled his acting dream.

Yaw Dabo said that if those two could become wealthy and famous through acting, so could he.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh