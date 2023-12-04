Ghanaian producer, Hammer has shared his two cents on Black Sherif's meteoric rise in the industry

The producer acknowledged the Black Sherif's growth and hailed his efforts as a hip hop artiste

He also disclosed that Black Sherif has the potential to experiment with other genres beyond rap

Veteran Ghanaian producer, Hammer has weighed in on Black Sherif's immense potential.

The producer in a discussion with Kwame Dadzie explained that Ghanaians have so far only enjoyed Black Sherif's rap prowess.

However, the veteran producer believes the 21-year-old musician could reach higher heights should he experiment with Afrobeats.

Hammer reviews Black Sherif's potential Photo source: Facebook/Dahammer, Facebook/BlackSherif

Hammer likens Black Sherif to Obrafour's younger days

According to Hammer, who has now returned to the studio after a long break, Black Sherif reminds him of Obrafour in his early days.

Hammer recounted how Obrafour who had become too familiar with his signature hip-hop sound dared to try highlife with another producer.

The producer said Obrafour's stint with another producer made him realize Obrafour's immense potential and how he was limiting him with His sound.

In a t of Hammer's discussion posted online, the producer added,

I think Black Sherif 's producer is showing us only one side of Blacko. When he enters Highlife or Afrobeats for real, he will be unmatched.

Netizens react to Hammer's review of Black Sherif

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions as netizens weighed in on Hammer's statements about Black Sherif.

@__RiCOWEST said:

A true example is what he did on Samsney’s song ‘Goldigga’

@davies_theking said:

I just wish Sark and Blacko do what Obrafuor and Sark Did, it’s his time now and the crown needs to be given to him. We need a whole Album with Sark and Blacko just for Sark to Advice blacko like Obrafuor did. That Album will sell the O2 arena if it’s performed

@KwesiPedro said:

I have been saying this longtime. The vibe most of the world is enjoying from BLACK SHERIF music is just like 7 percent of his capabilities trust me the boy has some magic under his sleeves that will shock you guys. BLACKO is TALENT and I mean it

Hammer causes stir with throwback video from his Last Two studio

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a throwback video shared by Hammer of the Last Two Studios on his social media.

The video shared by scores of hiplife music fans saw the likes of Obrafour and Kwaw Kese in their younger days before the fame.

Source: YEN.com.gh