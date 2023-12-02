Singer Black Sherif has again emerged as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on the digital music platform Boomplay

The 21-year-old superstar secured the title over other acclaimed musicians such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and Stonebwoy

Since becoming public, fans and online users have lavished Black Sherif with praises over the impressive milestone

International Ghanaian singer Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sherif, has again emerged as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on Boomplay for 2023.

Black Sherif has maintained a fantastic run on digital streaming platforms since the release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was.

Black Sherif emerges 2023 most streamed Ghanaian artiste on Boomplay. Photo credit: nkonkonsa.

Source: Instagram

The 21-year-old was named alongside Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, who have equally delivered impressively as musicians.

Aside from the male artistes, Wendy Shay, Diana Hamilton, and Gyakie also ranked at the top of the female musicians who thrilled fans with their music.

Black Sherif, whose upcoming annual concert, Zaama Disco, is scheduled for December 21, has been celebrated on social media after the milestone became public.

See the post below:

See how peeps reacted to Black Sherif's Boomplay record

Many showered him with accolades in the comments area. YEN.com.gh captured some here.

Maa_adjoa_yeboah asked:

But where is Shatta

Kojoslim_016 reacted:

No Wale, no show.

Eiiroger commented:

Goat Goater Goatest ❤️.

Black Sherif's album hits 300 million streams on Boomplay

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif's album The Villain I Never Was soared past 300 million streams on the popular audio streaming platform Boomplay.

This remarkable achievement has firmly established Black Sherif as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on the platform, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the industry.

Black Sherif was presented with a golden plaque from Boomplay to commemorate this remarkable accomplishment.

Black Sherif drops new songs

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif dropped two brand new singles, Yaya and Simmer Down, which has excited fans.

The musician dropped the two singles on August 10, 2023, at dawn as fans anticipated his upcoming project, KK Pack.

Many folks have expressed their admiration for the musician as they enjoyed the new songs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh