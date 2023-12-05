Ghanaian actor Lil Win caused a frenzy on social media when he shared a dance video of a curvaceous lady on his Instagram page

In the video, the lady was singing and dancing to the actor's recently released song Saworowa

Many people gushed over the lady's huge curves, while others talked about her dance steps

A plus-size lady caught the attention of many social media users when she danced and sang to Kumawood actor Lil Win's newly released song, Saworowa, in a lovely video.

Plus-size lady dances to Lil Win's song Saworowa. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lady with thick curves danced and sang to Lil Win's Saworowa

A plus-size lady flaunted her small waist and thick curves in a video which was shared on the Instagram page of Lil Win.

In the video, the lady danced happily to Lil Win's Saworowa, a song he dropped recently that features Ghanaian musicians Young Chorus and YPee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The lady danced with so much energy while smiling as she slayed in a hair bonnet, a tight yellow dress and a black cropped varsity jacket.

Video of a plus-size lady dancing to Lil Win's newly released song, Saworowa.

Ghanaians react to the video of a plus-size lady dancing to Lil Win's Saworowa

The lady's curves left many people in awe as they gushed over her in the comment section after watching a video of her dancing to Lil Win's Saworowa.

Below are some of the views from fans in the comment section of the post:

kingd_designs said:

Abeg, twa woho kakra next time wae

priceless.akuawonder said:

This is a God bless Africa, sarowowa oo

ernestofields said:

Nice one.

Lil Win dances with students of his school to Saworowa in adorable video

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Lil Win dropped a new song, Saworowa, that features fellow Ghanaian musicians Young Chorus and YPee.

To promote the song, he made a dance video with four students from his school, Great Minds International.

The adorable video melted many hearts as people commended Lil Win for being free-spirited and a friendly school head.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh