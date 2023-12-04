Lil Win dropped a new song, Saworowa, that features fellow Ghanaian musicians Young Chorus and YPee

To promote the song, he made a dance video with four students from his school, Great Minds International

The video melted many hearts as people commended Lil Win for being free-spirited and a friendly school head

Lil Win, the founder of Great Minds International School, melted the hearts of many people when he shared videos of himself dancing with students of his school to his new song, Saworowa.

Lil Win and students from his school dancing. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win dances with students from his school

Lil Win, on a quest to promote his newly released song, decided to make a dance video with students from his school, Great Minds International.

The song is titled Saworowa and features fellow Ghanaian musicians Young Chorus and YPee.

In the video, the students were dressed in their school uniform as they danced with energy and passion.

Video of Lil Win dancing with students from his school, Great Minds International.

Ghanaians react to a video of Lil Win dancing with students of his school

The video melted the hearts of many people as they commended Lil Win for being a friendly founder of his school.

Below are some of the comments.

trigmaticofficial said:

So my headmaster couldn’t learn to do all this with us . . Father Ofori come and see headmaster lilwin. The kids will live with this forever . Bless u bro

ghdopenation said:

THIS IS BEAUTIFUL ❤️

theunigallery said:

I love the way you always put your kids on. Great mind school

piesie_nyansani_88 said:

Lil Win deserves recognition in the music industry✍bangers back to back

goodgirl_gisela said:

The words in the song plus the kids dancing dierrr won’t you spoil them Wayne??

Below is another video of Lil Win dancing with students from his school, Great Minds International.

Lil Win delights as student from his school gains Prempeh admission

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win celebrated JHS graduates from his school, Great Minds International, for excelling in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The Kumawood actor also shared the BECE result and placement slip of the former boys' prefect of his school who gained admission to Prempeh College.

Many people who reacted to the news commended the class of 2023 of his school for excelling in the BECE.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh