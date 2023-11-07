Maame Serwaa, in a video she shared, chilled with her kids abroad after flying from Ghana to a foreign country

The beautiful lady and her kids sat at the bench by the roadside, with the sun kissing their happy faces

Many Ghanaians in the comment section found the video adorable and shared their admiration for Maame Serwaa

Ghanaian actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, shared a heartwarming video on TikTok that has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians. In the video, the lovely lady could be seen enjoying quality time with her three children in a foreign country.

Maame Serwaa and kids Photo Source: Ohemaaaprettygold

In the footage, Maame Serwaa and her kids were seated on a bench by the roadside, enjoying the breeze and warmth of the foreign country.

Maame Serwaa has two sons and a daughter with her husband, Lil Win. The pair got hitched in May 2022, and their love has grown from strength to strength.

Ghanaians who watched the video could not help but express their admiration for Maame Serwaa and her family. In the comments section, netizens wrote messages of love and admiration for the Nkansah family.

Maame Serwaa warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mrs. obeng baakop3 commented:

please how are you doing and the beautiful family?

NANAHEMAA AMANFO asked:

where are the other ones

a1queenzylove commented:

woooow beautiful and wonderful family

Cindy’s creations said:

I didn’t see one of my twins why,‍♂️much love dear

Louisa asked:

Madam were are ur stepsons hmm

Sarat Event reacted:

Much love from me my dear

Maame Serwaa shows off Benz

In another story, Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, in a video, displayed an expensive-looking Mercedes Benz and showed off her dance moves.

The pretty lady rocked a white suit, which gave her a very professional look as she stood in front of the vehicle.

Fans of the adorable lady took to the comment section of the video to show their admiration for her fashion sense and good looks.

Source: YEN.com.gh