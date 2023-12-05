Morrocan midfielder and former Chelsea player Hakim Ziyech is the newest fan of Asakaa Boys' music

The footballer shared a snippet of their latest song, Lonely Road, on his Instagram, exposing them to millions of fans following him

Scores of Ghanaian netizens are stunned by the infectious rise of the Asakaa Boys on the global scale

Hakim Ziyech, the Morrocan right winger who currently plays for Galatasaray after a loan move from Chelsea, has shared a song from the Asakaa Boys on his Instagram.

The song, Lonely Road is a single off OKenneth and XlimKid's new project Glory in Pain.

Fans of the musicians and the Lonely Road song, which has fast become a favourite, were thrilled to have the European top-flight player as part of them.

Hakim Ziyech jams to O'Kenneth's Lonely Road Photo source: Instagram/ygaokenneth, Instagram/hziyech, Instagram/Xlimkid

Hakim Ziyech shares O'Kenneth and XlimKid's Lonely road

The Galatasaray player is known for his finishing, dribbling, and long passes.

But the player is not new to Ghanaian music. During his stint at Chelsea, he was spotted chilling with Ghanaian superstar King Promise, confessing his love for the artiste's explosive hit record Commando.

It is uncertain if Lil Durk's recent experience with the Lonely Road song influenced Hakim Ziyech to listen and share the song on his Instagram.

However, many Asakaa Boys fans are excited to have Hakim Ziyech as part of them as the Ghanaian drill genre crosses over into new markets.

Netizens react to Hakim Ziyech co-signing Asakaa Boys' song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Hakim Ziyech sharing Asakaa Boys' song.

@DonNito6 confessed:

This song is too great. I'm getting emotional ‍♂️

@jeremyb___ exclaimed:

this particular video dey trend for ig waa…the big music accounts all dey post for demma reels

@broken_heart490 wrote:

International Asakaaa

@quamechris said:

The hook is just awesome

@LucasTrendz remarked:

That’s what a good song does. It goes places. Simple!!!

Lonely Road becomes the topmost song in Ghana after Lil Durk's co-sign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that O'Kenneth and XlimKid's new song Lonely Road had become the topmost song in the country on Apple Music.

O'Kenneeth shared the milestone a few days after Lil Durk used the song on Thanksgiving Day to mourn his lost brother.

Source: YEN.com.gh