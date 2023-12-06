King Promise's mammoth hit record Terminator finally has a remix

Earlier this week, the artiste teased his audience with a post that had many fans making up numerous suggestions

After receiving scores of suggestions, King Promise followed up with the names of the artistes he recruited for the remix

King Promise announced the collaborators for the highly anticipated remix of Terminator on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

The chart-topping song, released in May 2023, has already garnered 3 million plays on Spotify alone.

The artiste chose his collaborators from Nigeria and the Caribbean, two hotspots for him ever since Terminator dropped.

Terminator remix will feature Tiwa Savage and Sean Paul Photo source: Instagram/TiwaSavage, Instagram/IamKingPromise, Instagram/duttypaul

Sean Paul and Tiwa Savage to feature on Terminator remix

King Promise announced on social media that Terminator remix will feature Jamaica's Sean Paul and Nigeria's Tiwa Savage, teasing fans with a snippet of the song.

The song is scheduled to be released on Friday, December 9, 2023.

In an exclusive chat with music executive, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, he justified King Promise's choices for his Terminator remix, saying:

"It has become traditional for artistes to target hotspots when selecting collaborators. It's more like a deliberate attempt at increasing the growth of the song."

"Considering the exploits the song is raking in from the Asian market, especially how Indonesian fans are jamming to Terminator in their clubs, it won't be surprising to see another remix specifically tailored to that audience," he said.

Netizens react to King Promise's Terminator remix announcement

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on King Promise's upcoming release.

aprils_finestboy said:

You mean you’ve @duttypaul on my favorite song. God I can’t wait.

tititetterfio wrote:

Can't wait to hear what Tiwa will do, hope it's gonna be like what she did with who is your guy.

hanskay01 remarked:

This song is Ghana’s biggest export in 2023

b_ryt_4eva exclaimed:

Chaiiii sean Paul’s voice alone plus this song too blow already nti Ogyaaaaa… ❤️❤️

Japanese fan attempts Terminator dance challenge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Japanese fan of King Promise had joined the viral Terminator dance challenge.

The video garnered significant traction after it was posted online, with many Ghanaian netizens expressing their excitement in the comments.

