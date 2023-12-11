Bullgod asserts that Ghanaian streaming numbers are low due to data being expensive

Artiste Manager and CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known popularly by his moniker Bullgod, has asserted that the reason streams are low in Ghana is because data is expensive.

Speaking in a recent interview at TV3 with Berla Mundi, Bullgod explained that he believes the low streaming numbers by Ghanaians are largely due to the increasing cost of purchasing data and poor network connectivity.

"The reason streams of Ghanaian music do not do well in Ghana is because data is expensive here. Nobody is sitting in Tarkwa or wherever the network is even bad and stream your music. Look we are in Accra and you know Accra is the hub and everybody make wild dey go find something. How many people will be streaming music? When you Stream you’ll see nor kpa your 10 cedis worth of data is gone. Who will try that thing?” he said.

Questioned on why these numbers are not affecting the streaming numbers of Nigerian music in Ghana, Bulldog further explained that the streaming numbers for Nigerian is due to the excellent marketing strategies they have adopted for their industry and not because we stream them.

“Our doors are open so the music comes in, their doors are closed. Their songs being played here is not about the streams but it is about them getting the music into your face” he replied,

Watch the interview below:

Bullgod embarked on his professional journey as a rapper and later transitioned into the role of an artiste manager. In 2003, he founded Bullhaus Entertainment, officially registering it as an artiste management company.

Throughout his career, Bullgod has effectively managed a roster of Ghanaian artists, including 5Five, Nii Soul, Bertha (Yaa Yaa), Natural Face, Iwan, Rudebowy Ranking, Vanilla, VIP (now VVIP), Koo Ntakra, and Shatta Wale. But he has often been against the idea of working with female artistes.

He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Bullhaus Entertainment.

Bullgod chides A Plus over NAM1

Meanwhile, Bullgod and A Plus recently had a face-off while appearing on UTV's United Shwobiz.

The altercation happened when A Plus called Nana Appiah Mensah a criminal, labelling Menzgold as a criminal enterprise.

Bullgod who is related to the enterprise disagreed, demanding a public apology from A Plus to NAM1.

