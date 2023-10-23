Panellists on UTV's United Showbiz, Kwame A Plus and Bullgod had a face-off on air last weekend

This happened when A Plus called Nana Appiah Mensah a criminal, labelling Menzgold as a criminal enterprise

Bullgod who is related to the enterprise disagrees demanding a public apology from A Plus to NAM1

Lawrence Nana Asiamah, the renowned artiste manager popularly known as Bullgod, engaged in a heated argument, with Kwame A Plus during last weekend's edition of UTV's United Showbiz.

On the show, Kwame A Plus, the musician-turned-political commentator, called Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) a criminal, establishing that his now-defunct 'MenzGold' business was a criminal enterprise.

In a posted online, both panellists were seen engaging in a heated verbal face-off, with Bullgod chiding A Plus for his statements against NAM1.

Kwame A Plus bashes NAM1 and calls him a criminal

On the latest episode of UTV's United Showbiz, Bullgod defended NAM1 as A Plus tore into the businessman and his controversial business 'Menzgold' founded in 2013.

Menzgold's license was revoked by the Security Exchange Committee in 2018 with a circuit court arrest warrant seeking his arrest for defrauding various Ghanaians on false pretences and money laundering charges.

On October 20, 2023, it was reported that NAM1 was set to dole out its first payment to aggrieved customers. A Plus was set to address this latest update when Bullgod, who is a loyalist to the businessman interjected leading to an argument in which the latter chided A Plus for calling NAM1 a criminal.

In the clip posted by the station, A Plus in the heat of things, used swear words on live television as he established that he wasn't afraid of NAM1 or his loyalist, Bullgod.

Netizens react to Bullgod and A Plus's argument about NAM 1

Many netizens were disappointed in the station for condoning the argument and the graphic words used on live TV.

@dannyAbbs said

This whole Ghana, Bull no see anybody to take a bullet for but NAM 1? Eiii

@SabiJayh said

Unserious show ..see host dey sit derr make dem use these words on tv???? Tsw

@CitizenMase said

A panellist used the “f” word and the host couldn’t call him to order. My humble question is, who is monitoring the airwaves?

@Oyibo____ said

Bulldog and Mr Logic are irrelevant to the show. Strip the off cos they're driving fans off

@Akuapem_Brother said

Ur host sits calmly for this old men to use such words on tv ? Is she alright

A Plus hides from NPP hooligans

In some more recent news, Yen.com.gh reported that a group of 20 NPP hooligans stormed the studios of UTV while the live telecast of United Showbiz was in session.

The group claimed they were triggered by A Plus destroying a letter from them to the station regarding their concerns about the show's constant reactions from panellists against the government.

