Renowned Ghanaian prankster and socialite Kwame Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, has shown Ghanaians his musical prowess yet again.

The infamous socialite has over five songs in his music catalogue, including the newly released single, Turn Me On.

Netizens couldn't hide their excitement as they got a first taste of the song, thanks to a snippet making rounds online.

Dr UN set to release music video for Turn Me On

The audio of Dr UN's new banger, Turn Me On, was released two weeks ago and published on his official YouTube channel.

The renowned socialite and prankster, whose victims include the likes of Sarkodie, is set to follow up with a music video.

He teased fans with a snippet of the video in which he's seen in a turtle neck sweatshirt singing and rapping about nothing in particular.

The prankster called the song a global hit and dedicated it to leaders worldwide, urging them to turn their people on.

Netizens react to Dr UN's new viral hit

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts about Dr UN's new Turn Me On song.

@kwaw_weezy1 exclaimed:

We have arrest everybody,including the cameraman,the editor,the producer,the person posted this video,the person watching this video,even me myself

@miki_djan said:

Global hit no koraa ne ekumi no...

@iansuzir remarked:

New genre he carry come

@paa___kwesi wrote:

Lil Wayne ooh

@kwame_dwomoh added:

He is doing the same thing NBA Young boy is calling hip hop

Dr UN sets eyes on his first VGMA and Grammy awards.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Dr UN's hopes to clinch his first VGMA and Grammy trophies in the coming year.

He expressed his hopes during an interview on Kasapa FM to promote his recently released viral song, Turn Me On.

