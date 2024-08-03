Dancehall musician Stonebwoy flew his team to Belgium, where he would be performing at the Reggae Geel on Saturday, August 3, 2024

He shared a memorable video of him dining with his team like a family at a park as they enjoyed a delicious meal of Jollof

The video warmed many hearts as they applauded the decorated Ghanaian musician for treating his team like family

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy showed that he and his team live like a family as they enjoyed a delicious Ghana Jollof meal in Belgium.

Stonebwoy dined with his team

Stonebwoy posted a heartwarming video on his X account of him and his team dining at what looks like a park in Belgium. They sat around wooden benches and dined like a family.

In the video's caption, the 2024 TGMA Artiste of the Year cracked a joke by using the famous 'di di' line in a viral video of comedian Dr Likee and Sobolo.

"Di Di Di Di Di… 🤣Chopping Ghana 🇬🇭 Jollof in Belgium Comments & Opinion Association Over.."

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy is set to perform at Reggae Geel on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Video of Stonebwoy dining with his team in Belgium.

Reactions to the video of Stonebwoy dining with his team

The video warmed many hearts. Below are the lovely reactions:

@yawsnr12 said:

"A brother that makes another brother eat is not a brother but a family."

@BhimFanPage said:

"It's the Pressure that'll kill your haters 😂😂"

@mireku_gerard said:

"So why were you going to look into someone’s food ? 😂😂😂😂"

@RonnieAustine said:

"I was at this same location and I didn’t know you were around!! Oh noooo!!! 💔😭"

@smartjames016 said:

"Am happy for you putting them on, God bless you so much king and this is all we want you to do for them 🔑🥂"

@Danjuma_Nima said:

I like how you always put 🇬🇭 on the map 👍🏾. Very proud of you,and that even makes me like you more,not only the music,but more than the music real act🙏🏾

Stonebwoy's daughter celebrated his graduation

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's little daughter, Catherine-Jidula Satekla, reminisced over her dad's eventful graduation day in a beautiful voice-over.

Speaking over a compilation video, the little girl recollected the fun behind-the-scenes moments that happened on her father's big day.

Many social media users found the video cute and were in awe of how eloquent the little girl was. They posted heartwarming comments and praised her.

