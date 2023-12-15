A relationship ended in shambles after a young man posted on X that he would wife a lady with heavy curves like that of famous Ghanaian model Hajia Bintu

His girlfriend saw his post and decided to call off the relationship in public by replying to his post on X

Many were of the view that the young man disrespected his now ex-girlfriend by making that statement, while others advised her to leave the relationship

A lady broke up with her boyfriend after he posted on X that he would like to get married to a lady with curves as thick as that of Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu.

Lady calls off relationship with boyfriend because of Hajia BIntu

The young man with the X handle @Lummygee1 quoted a reply to a post made by one tweep, @Mrbankstips, where he posted a video of Hajia Bintu flaunting her curves. In the quoted reply he said:

"Women built like this are out there, and my girlfriend thinks I'll marry her."

His girlfriend with her X handle, @_brown_coffee, was unhappy with his statement and called off the relationship.

She told him to reach out to Hajia Bintu, propose marriage to her and wished him well. She wrote:

TEXT HER. It's been real. Have a good life.

Below is the conversation between the lady and her boyfriend concerning Hajia Bintu.

Ghanaians react to the story of Hajia Bintu being the cause of the breakup

Many social media users were unhappy with the young man's statement. They were of the view that the young man disrespected his now ex-girlfriend by making that statement. Others also advised her to leave the relationship.

salimrahman64 said:

So who go marry that guy at this point

neverbrokeagian.20x said:

The person fool saf

manyebarlerkie said:

The lady should leave him

cigaretti_33 said:

The disrespect ... The disrespect because of bum... By this time the lady has the best character too but because of bum she is being disrespected

al_samad_jnr said:

Eiii boys we get mouth problem oooo

payceefranklynmusic said:

Mr Banks was just catching cruise norrr somebody pass top goo get issue. Eii lolz smh

1234djace said:

Only fools date girls because of bum.

The full story explained by Kwadwo Sheldon Studios below.

The video of Hajia Bintu the young man shared on his X page.

