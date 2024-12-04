Rapper Medikal wrote a touching message on his Instagram page congratulating dancehall musician Shatta Wale on buying a brand-new Rolls Royce

He applauded Shatta Wale for being someone who walks the talk, and the dancehall musician replied with a sweet message

The post got many people admiring their bromance, while others congratulated Shatta Wale in the comments

Rapper Medikal has taken to social media to congratulate his best friend, dancehall musician Shatta Wale, on acquiring a brand new Rolls Royce.

Medikal congratualtes Shatta Wale on his brand new Rolls Royce. Image Credit: @amgmedikal and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Medikal congratulates Shatta Wale

Medikal reposted on his Instagram page a video of the brand new Rolls Royce that Shatta Wale had posted on his TikTok page.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Medikal congratulated Shatta Wale and applauded him for being someone who walks the talk and adding a Rolls Royce to his car collection.

He then concluded his message by hailing the self-acclaimed dancehall king for breaking the bounds of the entertainment industry.

"Congrats my g, Mr Talk and Do!!! Rolling deep my blood @shattawalenima 🎉."

Shatta Wale replied to Medikal's Instagram post in the comment section with a sweet reply. He said that they were both going to shut down the haters and doubters with success.

"#DTB🩸💪 #Believeeeeee!!!! We go keee dem with success 🔥🔥🚀🚀🚀🥂🥂 #RRFamily✈️✈️."

Shatta Wale's Rolls Royce.

Reactions to Medikal congratulating Shatta Wale

Many people thronged the comment section to congratulate Shatta Wale on acquiring a brand new Rolls Royce.

Others also highlighted the beautiful bromance between Shatta Wale and Medikal as they talked about how touching the latter's post was.

Below are the reactions of social media users:

kwekucedi_official said:

"I for go do DNA test am sure shatta be my senior brother he dey my family inside I know know why I dey love am too much ❤️💯🔥🔥🔥"

mrrbirdman said:

"Omor see how I happy Ebi like say na me buy am"

lezzon_lz said:

"See how adey smile"

estrn_nova said:

"He is HIM! When he says he is!!! GOATED 👏🏾🔥🔥"

big45music said:

"E Pain dem 🔥🔥🔥"

water_moni_ said:

"Dada waleeeee is active 🔥🔥❤️"

phd_barber1 said:

"Congratulations to the President of SM family..🍾🍾🍾"

The plush interior of the Rolls Royce

Shatta Wale buys new Escalade

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale bought a brand new Cadillac Escalade for his 40th birthday.

The cars added to the celebrated musician's birthday celebrations and his high-profiled fleet of luxurious cars.

The news put socialmedia in a frenzy with many of his loyal fans overjoyed as they congratulated him.

Source: YEN.com.gh