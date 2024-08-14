Shatta Wale got many people talking when he shared a video of him kissing and hugging a curvy Tanzanian model, Malaika Cute

According to him, he flew the plus-size model into the country for his upcoming album SAFA, which is set for release on August 16

Many people questioned the whereabouts of the Ghanaian musician's girlfriend Maali and wondered whether they had broken up

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale was spotted all booed up in a video with famous curvy Tanzanian model Malaika Cute.

Shatta Wale and Malaika Cute in video

Shatta Wale posted a video on his Snapchat account of himself in a cosy position with Malaika Cute. The video was then screen-recorded and shared on social media, creating a lot of buzz.

In the video, the Real Life hitmaker had his right arm around the waist of the plus-size model, with his head resting on her shoulder. He then planted kisses on her shoulder and the corner of her lips.

In the video, Shatta Wale referred to Malaika Cute as his godmother and hinted that the purpose of flying her into Ghana was for his upcoming SAFA album.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale and Malaika Cute:

Reactions to Shatta and Malaika's video

Many people in the comment section asked about the whereabouts of Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, as they hinted about a possible breakup since it had been a while since he flaunted her on social media.

Others also advised the dancehall musician to use curvy Ghanaian models for his music projects instead of flying in others from various countries since it was costly.

Below are the reactions to the video posted by blogger GhHyper on Instagram:

lerry_castro commented:

"But where is that of course girl 😉"

appiahsalam1 said:

"It’s been a long time Shatta wale posted his Queen😂😂.. He don finished be that💔😂😂😂"

jajavandross wondered:

"Who did her BBL did the low quality BBL 😂😂😂😂😂"

kwesinas added:

"She looks higher than the most high asf 😂😂😂😂"

qhwekuromanphada was critical:

"Waste of money… while we have Hajia Bintu and Aba Dhope here in Ghana"

cashmontana215 said:

"Shatta wale dierrr Slay Queens Nkoaa 😂😂😂😂 In money go finish early"

Shatta Wale speaks about SAFA album

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Shatta Wale, on a live video with his fervent fans, highlighted his upcoming SAFA album.

The controversial dancehall artiste spoke with a fake French accent as he tried to speak the language, resulting in a hilarious outburst.

The video made people laugh hard in the comment section, with anticipation for his Shatta And Friends Album already reaching a peak.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

