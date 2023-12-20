Efia Odo has shared a snippet of an upcoming music release on her social media pages

This comes after her explosive entry this year with two singles, Freak and Getting To The Bag

The song's controversial title has gotten scores of her fans talking about the yet-to-be-released single

Actress and socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, is set to add another track to her young catalogue.

The internet sensation debuted as a musician this year and has already released three singles on her official streaming platforms.

The yet-to-be-released song has already garnered significant traction from scores of her fans online.

Efia Odo teases fans with Amapiano single

Efia Odo's previous attempts at music, including the explosive single Freak have seen her delivering drill, Afrobeats and hip-hop beats.

With her new one, the socialite is looking to leverage the infectiousness of the Amapiano genre, which has taken Ghana by storm.

Efia teased her online fans with a snippet of the new Amapiano tune set to be released on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Most of her fans have already begun talking about the snippet, especially the raunchy connotation of its title.

Netizens can't wait to check out Efia Odo's upcoming single

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on Efia Odo's yet-to-be-released single.

stone_me_what_a_life said:

Afiapiano ❤️✌

sunshardo wrote:

Dis one be romantic amapiano

akwasibenzo remarked:

You are good musicians take your music serious and work hard you will future big artist soon

jamalabubakar42 exclaimed:

banger for New year

yungrexmullagh quizzed:

So Efia can take our music to the next level and never started it earlier

terry.ob_ added:

This is a prove that you can’t do great for our females in this industry

Efia Odo stars in upcoming reality show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a new reality show, featuring Efia Odo and other renowned socialites like Hajia4reall and Michy.

The show chronicles the lives of these socialites in a full 360 view, from their petty squabbles online to their most vulnerable moments.

