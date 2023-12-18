Medikal held his critically acclaimed Planning and Plotting concert over the weekend

His celebrity wife, Fella Makafui was spotted at the concert cheering the rapper on during his performance

Her support during the concert has left many netizens in awe of the couple's remarkable bond

Medikal's "Planning and Plotting" concert on December 15 at the Lababdi Beach Hotel has scored significant reviews from attendees and netizens alike.

Apart from the numerous artistes who took turns to thrill the raging crowd, Medikal's wife also charmed many with her presence.

Videos of Fella Makafui at the event have gotten many fans talking, end talking about her unflinching support for her husband.

Fella Makafui takes centre stage at Planning and Plotting concert

Fella Makafui is known for her remarkable on-screen moments and funny skits on social media in support of her husband.

Recently, she threw the internet into a frenzy after she kick-started a funny viral challenge to one of his husband's releases.

Last Friday, the actress and socialite took her support for Medikal up a notch at the Planning and Plotting concert.

In videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui blew the minds of netizens as she sang her husbands' songs word for word.

Netizens react to Fella Makafui's performance gets fans talking

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they talked about Fella Makafui's swell moments at Medikal's Planning and Plotting concert.

nanaakuaaddo exclaimed:

A Wife like Fella Never

shequeen_mendoza remarked:

I love how she does things with passion especially when her husband is concern, she's real

myzmagg wrote:

Did she write the lyrics with the husband??? Eeei this ur in law is supportive

zuccibellin said:

very supportive this kind of material we guys wants God abeg bless me with such a woman

Medikal attempts to outsmart Fella Makafui in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Fella Makafui and Medikal spending quality time together as they interacted on a live call.

In the couple's adorable video, they were seen trying to outsmart each other with Fella Makafui gaining significant fan admiration for her witty efforts.

