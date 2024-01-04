Kuami Eugene's hit single Monica has achieved a significant milestone by amassing an impressive 10 million streams on Audiomack and is topping the Top 100 African songs on Boomplay

The song is undoubtedly one of the biggest Afrobeat songs of 2023 and it is very deserving of this great feat

Fans are very anxious to see what the new year holds for the singer but with a big song like Monica, 2024 will be a big year for Kuami

Kuami Eugene, in a recent social media post, has shared that his new hit song Monica has had 10 million streams on Audiomack and is topping the Top 100 African songs on Boomplay.

The song by Kuami Eugene is undoubtedly one of the biggest Afrobeat songs of the year 2023 and very deserving of its recent achievements

Kuami, being grateful for this remarkable feat, posted: “Breakthrough” on his X account.

Monica hits 10 Million Audiomack streams and tops Boomplay charts

Source: Twitter

What is next for Kuami Eugene

With Monica achieving this remarkable success, many fans are anxious to see what the future holds for the singer. Kuami Eugene's ability to consistently produce chart-topping hits positions him as a key player in the evolving landscape of African music. He is a master songwriter also, so with the momentum Monica has given him, 2024 will be a very great year.

Netizens react to Kuami Eugene's post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Kuami Eugene's milestone.

@DavidDansoNyame said:

We'll keep streaming your song till you reach a billion streams

@Francis85789970 said:

That's is how powerful kuami is

@mantse8591024 said:

Congratulations rock star

@iamdehussla said:

International Kuami

Kuami Eugene subtly replies Mary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene subtly responded to his former house girl's interview.

The Monica hitmaker shared a photo of himself on his social media handles with the caption: "Nipa Bi Yɛ Cobra."

Kuami Eugene's maid moves on with her life

YEN.com.gh reported a video of Kuami Eugene's former house girl, Mary, dancing and having fun after going viral with her claims about the artiste.

Fans were impressed to see her living her best life after voicing out her frustrations regarding pay and working conditions as a maid for the artiste.

