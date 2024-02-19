Gospel singer Diana Hamilton held her Awake Experience Concert over the weekend on Sunday, February 18, 2024

The massively patronised show had in attendance Nigerian gospel star Mercy Chinwo

Mercy excited fans as she sang several Twi gospel songs at the event

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton held the 2024 edition of her annual Awake Experience Concert on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at the ICGC Christ Temple East in Teshie, Accra.

Her The Doing Of The Lord collaborator, Mercy Chinwo, was at the event to support her fellow artiste.

Mercy Chinwo and Diana Hamilton in pics. Photo: @dianahamilton @mercychinwo

In the video, Mercy Chinwo stood in worship as she reverently sang the popular Ghanaian gospel song Di Wo Hene at the concert.

Fans joined in as the musician's worship session occurred at the venue.

Mercy Chinwo and Diana Hamilton's careers

Mercy Chinwo and Diana Hamilton have both released incredible gospel music and their recent collaboration, The Doing Of The Lord, took fans by storm and gained Mercy a bigger audience in Ghana.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video. See some below.

adwoaagyeiwaa said:

Twi is a language which is so easy to learn..she has done well with how she can sing some twi songs of ours

akua665 wrote:

A lot of Nigerian songs are sung in Ghanaian churches and even clubs and many more. I think Di wo hene continuously is not difficult that Mercy can't sing. She's done well though but 3ny3 huuhuuuhu saa!

REX_BOAT wrote:

Yes oo. She actually sang this at the 2021 women in worship too.

lois_hype said:

yea , very well oo

