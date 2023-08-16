Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton has shared a video of herself and media personliy Kwame Sefa Kayi online

The singer playfully referred to Kwame Sefa Kayi as her husband and demanded for "housekeeping money"

The duo who were seated in the front of a stationery car burst into laughter as they exchanged rib-cracking jokes

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton and media personlity Kwame Sefa Kayi have surfaced in a video online that has got their fans reacting to it. Diana Hamilton persisted that Kwame Sefa Kayi who she jokingly referred to as her husband to give her money, making netizens burst into laughter.

Diana Hamilton request money from Kwame Sefa Kayi in video Photo credit: @dianaantwihamilton

Source: Instagram

Award-winning Gospel artiste Diana Hamilton playfully requested financial assistance for housekeeping from media personality Kwame Sefa Kayi, whom she jokingly referred to as her "husband" in a video shared on her official Instagram account.

The two personalities engaged in a delightful exchange that left fans and followers in stitches, showcasing their genuine friendship and sense of humour.

Fans and followers of Diana Hamilton and Kwame Sefa Kayi flooded Diana Hamilton's comment section with laughter and positive comments, praising the authenticity and joy that radiated from their interaction.

Netizens expressed their admiration for the encounter between the two personalities and their ability to find humour even in the midst of busy lives and responsibilities.

Watch the video of Diana Hamilton and Kwame Sefa Kai below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Diana Hamilton and Sefa Kayi joking about being a couple

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, joking about some comments made by Diana and Kwame Sefa Kayi.

michael_koranteng88 commented:

Musician taking payola . Don't play her song for 3 years

eu_bowen commented:

haha it is giving #givememoney becauseyouaremyboyfriendbyforcevibes- love this

lindacoffie commented:

Who else watched this more than 2x? Awwww! It’s beautiful to see such brotherly love thriving amongst people!

Diana Hamilton and her 7 sisters stun in elegant outfits in video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Diana Hamilton posted lovely pictures and videos of her family on social media.

The eight stunning sisters were captured in the fashionable family photos with stunning attire and cute hairdo. On the images posted on the official family Instagram page, some social media users sent comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh