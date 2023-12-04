Famous female musician Diana Hamilton has set a new fashion trend on her birthday

The mother of twins looked captivating in flawless makeup and charming hairstyle for her photoshoot

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities and influencers have commented on Diana Hamilton's birthday photos

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton is among the top celebrities celebrating their birthday in December.

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has an infectious smile. Photo credit: @dianahamilton

Source: Instagram

The Mo Ne Yo singer and chief executive officer of DH by DH fashion brand looked splendid in an off-shoulder dress designed with black tassel sleeves.

The award-winning female artist wore a black centre-parted lustrous hairstyle, perfect skin tone makeup and bold red lipstick for her birthday photoshoot.

Diana Hamilton looks heavenly in a pink sleeveless dress with a cape

The beautiful celebrity mother, Diana Hamilton, looked graceful in a pink floor-sweeping dress with a detachable cape for this photoshoot.

Ghanaian gospel musician Mavis Asante has commented on Diana Hamilton's post

mavisasanteofficial stated:

Happy birthday my Superstar, May Yahweh continue to show you His token for good ❤️❤️❤️

Emeliabrobbey stated:

Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

AaronAmankwah stated:

Happy Planet Entry, @dianaantwihamilton!!!! May the Lord Continue to Bless and Increase You in Everything You Do! Long Life, Excellent Health, and Divine Prosperity shall be Your Portion!

Vivian Nyantakyi

Happy birthday . I wish you more fruitful years filled with love and happiness in your life

Steve Gyamfi

Happy, glorious birthday to you, my sister; more grace and a healthy long life

Amagba Josephine

Happy birthday to you

Helena Obaapa stated:

Happy birthday

Rosemary Asmah stated:

Happy, blessed birthday, sweetheart

