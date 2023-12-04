Diana Hamilton: Gospel Musician Looks Classy In Shiny Tassel Sleeves Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday
- Famous female musician Diana Hamilton has set a new fashion trend on her birthday
- The mother of twins looked captivating in flawless makeup and charming hairstyle for her photoshoot
- A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities and influencers have commented on Diana Hamilton's birthday photos
Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton is among the top celebrities celebrating their birthday in December.
The Mo Ne Yo singer and chief executive officer of DH by DH fashion brand looked splendid in an off-shoulder dress designed with black tassel sleeves.
The award-winning female artist wore a black centre-parted lustrous hairstyle, perfect skin tone makeup and bold red lipstick for her birthday photoshoot.
Check out the photo below;
The beautiful celebrity mother, Diana Hamilton, looked graceful in a pink floor-sweeping dress with a detachable cape for this photoshoot.
Check out the photo below;
Ghanaian gospel musician Mavis Asante has commented on Diana Hamilton's post
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
mavisasanteofficial stated:
Happy birthday my Superstar, May Yahweh continue to show you His token for good ❤️❤️❤️
Emeliabrobbey stated:
Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️❤️
AaronAmankwah stated:
Happy Planet Entry, @dianaantwihamilton!!!! May the Lord Continue to Bless and Increase You in Everything You Do! Long Life, Excellent Health, and Divine Prosperity shall be Your Portion!
Vivian Nyantakyi
Happy birthday . I wish you more fruitful years filled with love and happiness in your life
Steve Gyamfi
Happy, glorious birthday to you, my sister; more grace and a healthy long life
Amagba Josephine
Happy birthday to you
Helena Obaapa stated:
Happy birthday
Rosemary Asmah stated:
Happy, blessed birthday, sweetheart
