Ghanaians have reacted to photos showing Chef Abena Serwaa Kwartemaa’s dishes prepared for her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

Kwartemaa began her culinary marathon effort on Friday, February 16, 2024, aiming to become the record holder for the most prolonged cooking by an individual.

Her effort follows Chef Smith, who started a separate cooking marathon on Thursday, February 1. Chef Smith had cooked for 516 hours as of Thursday, February 23.

Chef Kwartemaa and Chef Smith began their attempt after Chef Failatu Abdul Razak ended her attempt to break the Guinness World Record's longest cooking marathon by an individual on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. She has yet to be recognised by the GWR.

On Thursday, February 23, photos and captions claiming dishes prepared by Chef Kwartemaa emerged. The internet was, however, unimpressed.

Ghanaians react to the images

While a few people urged her on, many were not enthused by the pictures of the dishes, with some unimpressed by the presentation of the meals.

Moses Avadetsi commented:

Canteen Madam Kanzo!

Dwumfour Yvonne said:

At least you should have added salad to the oil rice and the yam too pear or fry fish.

Obaapa Adwoa Agyapomaa indicated:

School feeding foods, lol.

Richard Nana Kwaku Duah wrote:

Don't give up, madam, just focus. Those mocking you today will celebrate you tomorrow. We pray for energy and strength.

Kofi Yaama commented:

Wei. Try harder.

Frances Baidoe tagged a friend:

Joan Oman-ocran come and let’s support our own na Accra people are laughing at us

Joyce Ohenewaa Acquah posted:

Yummy. The yam alone.

Tyna Love asked:

Cook a thon na byforce? Eeeiii boi. What is this hmmmm ,lemme pass eeerrrr.

Abdulai Barack said:

School Feeding Madam.

Patience Opoku commented:

More fire, dear.

Nana Ama McBrown supports Chef Smith

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress/presenter Nana Ama McBrown visited Chef Smith to boost his daring Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

She added her name to the list of A-list Ghanaian entertainers and media personalities who have supported the chef’s effort to make history with his cooking marathon.

Nana Ama McBrown showed up weeks after Chef Smith kicked off his cook-a-thon attempt on Thursday, February 1.

