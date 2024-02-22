Stonebwoy has been seen in the studio with two-time Grammy nominee Jordin Sparks

This comes after the artiste's recent trip to the US for this year's edition of Cali VIbes festival

A video of the musician and Jordin Sparks vibing in a studio has got fans counting down to international collaboration from the duo

On February 24, Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy mounted the Boomyard reggae and dancehall stage on the second day of the just-ended Cali Vibes festival.

At the festival, Stonebwoy was seen with his long-time collaborators, Jamaca's Sean Paul and Chi Ching Ching.

Several days after the show, Stoneboy continues to flex his global clout as videos of him and top stars like Jordin Sparks have popped up online.

Stonebwoy reconnects with Jordin Sparks Photo source: X/Stonebwoy, X/JordinSparks

Source: Twitter

Stonebwoy vibes with Jordin Sparks

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy was seen in a studio vibing with the two-time Grammy-nominated singer Jordin Sparks.

It's unclear if the video is related to Stonebwoy's stint with budding Afro-soul singer Nissa Seych at the Ultra Records Studio, which Sony Music recently acquired.

In other videos, the Ghanaian musician was seen with renowned black comedian Michael Blackson.

These moments come at a crucial time when the musician has expressed his dreams of collaborating with heavyweights, including Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's video and Jordin Sparks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Stonebwoy's moments with Jordin Sparks.

@itsmeabdallah72 said:

Mrpresident b moving differently

@Lechiboroni wrote:

Some are actually showing work while others are magically making more money we shall see who be who by the end of this year

@nhatburniton_ noted:

They Are Cooking

@AzizRemedyGh exclaimed:

Work work work

@StreetisFuture added:

Can't wait for Album 6

Rick Ross assures Stonebwoy ahead of dream collabs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had hosted a live interaction on Instagram with hip-hop rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross.

During the duo's conversation, Rick Ross shared in Stonebwoy's dreams to feature Taylor Swift and Rihanna and offered to assist in making his dreams come true.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh