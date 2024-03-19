Ace Gospel Singer Edward Akwasi Boateng, in a recent post made to social media, has shown what he has used with the donations made to him

He said after he was blessed by many with their hefty donations, he wanted to show everyone that he is not squandering the money; rather, he is investing in a project

After his video went viral, many people donated to him, including Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun and Angel FM/TV

On February 23, 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that ace gospel musician Edward Akwasi Boateng was spotted in a video hawking pen drives at a lorry park as his means of livelihood.

The video went viral, with many well-wishers and sympathisers, including Angel FM/TV, donating GH¢60,000 to the musician.

In a recent video sighted by YEN, the legend shares with the generous public what he has used the donations for.

Edward Akwasi Boateng uses the donations he received to build Photo Credit: google

Edward Akwesi Boateng talks about his projects

In the video, Edward Akwasi Boateng showed his house and a project he is completing. He said the house was completed with the proceeds he accumulated early in his career and with the help of Apostle Solomon Oduro for the project; seeing that he lives close to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, he thought it wise to build a hostel to rent to students. However, he didn't have enough funds to complete it.

"I typically refrain from sharing personal matters publicly, but given the circumstances, I feel it's necessary to do so. I understand that not everyone may agree with my decision, but I ask for your understanding. Last year, Apostle Solomon Oduro generously gave me 15,000 cedis, which I utilized to initiate the construction of this house. In light of recent developments, including donations from kind-hearted Ghanaians, including Angel TV, I allocated the funds towards purchasing cement and roofing sheets to complete this ongoing building project. I want to clarify that the funds I received are being utilized for this specific endeavor," he said.

Watch video below:

Reactions from Netizens

@fekatek said:

Accountability, this is what we need from our Ministers

@missahatefuadelaide said:

God will come through for you Man of God

o_amarh said:

Amen

