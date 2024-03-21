A talented lady has got social media buzzing with comments over her soothing voice

Many netizens praised her for her lovely voice which sounded just like the Pop music legend

A talented Nigerian lady has warmed the hearts of many netizens with her soothing voice which sounds just like Pop music legend, Celine Dion.

In a TikTok video shared by @nurri_gotvibez, the lady, who wore beautiful cornrows, braided with her own hair, tried to imitate Celine Dion's voice in an attempt to sing her hit song "A New Day Has Come" and she nailed it.

"Hush, now I see a light in the sky, Oh it's almost blinding me, I can't believe that I've been touched by an angel with love," she sang the words of the song with a keyboard softly playing the tune in the background.

She proved in the video that she is not just beautiful but also, she has a lovely voice.

Her video has got netizens talking with many praising her amazing voice. The video has so far reached over 670,200 people on TikTok, with over 33,800 comments.

@Princessikechuk wrote:

"Whaaaaaaaaaat! you nailed it girl! na make dem caryy you go studio remain o. you can try to do "I'm alive."

@Manlandgozo wrote:

"You killed it my dear. Please sing this walls by Celine dion."

@Budies Ezekiel wrote:

"Fellow Nigerians! I present to you our very own 9ja Celine Dion. Please let's support this raw talented new upcoming music Super Star. God bless Nigeria."

Talented JHS girl sings Ghanaian musician's "Overload" song word for word

An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh featured a young talented Ghanaian girl who sang beautifully to Stonebwoy's "Overload" song.

Ghanaians very particularly amazed by the girl's performance due to her ability to sing the song word for word.

The video which was shared on the school's social media account had many Ghanaians praising the girl's talent.

