Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy has released her much-anticipated single, "It Will Change"

Before the new release, the singer had been inactive for about two years increasing the anticipation from her fans

The singer's new release came with an empowering video which has got many of her fans drooling over her return

Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy has finally released her much-anticipated new release titled "It Will Change."

The new release came with a colourful and awe-inspiring music video published on the singer's official YouTube channel.

The last time Obaapa Christy released a new music video was two years ago when her mammoth hit single "The Glory" dropped.

The many faces of Obaapa Christy in her new video Photo source: Youtube/ObaapaChristy

Source: Youtube

Obaapa's new song impresses on the first day of release

Over the past two years, Obaapa Christy has been inactive in the new music market as she worked to repurpose some hit records from her expansive catalogue digitally.

Her long silence increased the anticipation from her fans who couldn't wait to be served by the gospel songstress.

On February 1, 2024, the musician released her new single after close to a month of publicity.

The colourful music video documents the song's empowering message and Obaapa Christy's journey through the highs and lows of life with the help of God.

Netizens react to Obaapa's new release

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from Obaa Christy's fans as they reacted to her new single.

@realadepamary said:

Awwn as am being part of the first people who is watching this song I tap I into the grace and the breakthrough in this song

@mcperrydarling6917 wrote:

Beautiful and spirit filled master from our Rev and mother Obaapa Christy

@emmanuellastephaniegardine7100 noted:

The message is clear..in our struggles and battles lies our breakthroughs,trust God and hold on to faith..Bless you mummy

@lydiayeboah7142 added:

Powerful and Spirit filled song. God is still God and will turn every situation around. ❤

Sarkodie calls Obaapa Christy a legend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie had hinted at a new collaboration with Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy.

Sarkodie called Obaapa Christy a legend and admitted that he had "given one of his favourite heartfelt verses" to the singer, whetting fans' appetite for their collaboration.

Source: YEN.com.gh