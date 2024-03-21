Wendy Shay, in a video, amazed many Ghanaians with her powerful voice as she sang in her brand-new Range Rover

The musician showed off her powerful vocals as she sang one of her tunes while cruising in the recently acquired luxury vehicle

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians praised her as one of the best vocalists in Ghana and gave her, her flowers

Popular Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay, in a video, showed her remarkable vocal prowess, leaving many Ghanaians in awe. The video, which quickly went viral, showed the talented singer singing one of her songs in her brand-new Range Rover.

Wendy Shay singing Photo Source: wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

The video showed Wendy comfortably seated in the plush interior of her recently acquired luxury vehicle, singing her heart out. Her voice was powerful and melodious, and it impressed many people as she drove through the streets.

The video which she shared on Instagram has received a lot of love and positive reception. In the comments section, many Ghanaians have expressed their admiration for Wendy’s vocal abilities.

Some folks mentioned that a talent like Wendy Shay deserved more recognition and support than she was currently getting from Ghanaians.

Wendy Shay gets praised

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

glowbylee said:

Her mic is on her voice is voicing

azubikejoe1 commented:

You're my favorite artist I love you so much

evano_joos reacted:

You’re super talented but this our media will never push and appreciate you enough until you die.

therealfunnyface also said:

Because of this song .. am going to marry you @wendyshayofficial .. I will give u 50 million dollars ..

Yaw Tog drops new song

In another story, Yaw Tog is set to drop a new song titled 2Whiskey on March 21, 2024, and it has been met with a lot of anticipation on social media.

The artiste made the announcement on his X page and asked fans to watch out for the song, which features Kweku Flick and Medikal.

In the comments section of the X post, Ghanaians showed Yaw Tog encouragement and support as they awaited the new single.

Source: YEN.com.gh