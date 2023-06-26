A Ghanaian man sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after he praised his wife in public

The man said his wife has truly been his helpmate as he listed some things the woman has helped him to achieve

Netizens who saw the video praised the man for acknowledging the role his wife has played in his life

A Ghanaian man has earned the admiration of many people after a video of him praising his wife popped up on the internet.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the middle-aged man who was spotted standing near his car at a mechanic shop testified of his wife's goodness to another person.

Man praises his wife in public Photo credit:@iamkwameyeboah25/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Apparently, he had written “good wife” on the back of his car in honour of his patner.

He explained to the person who was filming the video that his marriage to his wife opened the floodgates to his blessings.

He recounted how the love of his life admonished him to stop renting a house and start saving money to build his own, a piece of advice he took.

“Today, if you see my house, you won't believe it belongs to me. She has also helped to buy three taxi cabs. I don't joke with her," he said passionately.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 10,000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians praise the man for his nice words

Netizens who reacted to the video heaped praises on the man for eulogizing the wife.

Ekua Nyamekye stated:

Ekua Nyamekye aid about his wife alone we the women association we say God bless you soo much. you are equally a good husband

NaNa Nimako-Mensah commented:

I love the honesty in him."hw3 me yere de3 woy3 good o."

user5868531239061 replied:

My Ex needs to see this ..... When I stopped him from buying unnecessary things he called me a witch ....Now he is broke

Source: YEN.com.gh