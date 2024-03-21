DWP Academy dancer Endurance Grand has confidently sent a strong message to her detractors

Through her song selection and unique dance moves, she indicated that she’s unbothered by critics

A video where the celebrated performer flawlessly displayed her dance skills captivated fans on Instagram

Ghanaian professional dancer Endurance Grand has delivered a powerful message to her detractors through her choice of song and dance moves in a video shared on Instagram.

The star of DWP Academy sent her message through her exceptional dance skills accompanying a song as she effortlessly showcased smooth and impressive moves.

Endurance Grand captivates with her dance moves. Photo credit: endurancegrand.

Source: Instagram

Besides her unique moves, Endurance Grand impressed fans with her fashion sense. She stepped onto the floor in a striking white outfit paired with camo trousers and sneakers, captivating hearts with her unique style. She effortlessly flowed down her arms and legs while grooving to the vibey track.

At one point, Endurance Grand turned her back to the camera to indicate that she does not care what naysayers say about her.

“Protect your Peace and Surround yourself with positive minds,” Endurance Grand captioned her dance video on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Fans swoon over video of Endurance Grand

Social media users jumped to the video’s comment section to pen their thoughts, with many gushing over Endurance Grand.

Fw_taimy wrote:

Dancing pro.

Yaya_Lavey commented:

No size. Dance champion.

Sammy_Jaye indicated:

You are the best, girl. I love this.

Danceviva posted:

Never mind them. Show dem girl.

Barberoussesonia said:

Endurance Grand, keep strong to get where you want.

1_kneshh commented:

Even with her haircut, she still flavours ❤.

Moslinees posted:

That’s my favorite Wishing to see you someday.

Joyfavour4082 wrote:

Amazing.

Endurance Grand thrills fans with vibrant moves

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that DWP Academy star Endurance Grand electrified the floor with her dynamic dance moves, setting the tone for a thrilling dance challenge launch.

The entertainer posted the footage on social media, where she opted for an all-white with colourful embellishments. Her casual look in the video included sneakers for the dance challenge.

Endurance Grand’s energy was infectious as she grooved to the beat of the new song, Incoming.

Source: YEN.com.gh