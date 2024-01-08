An old photo of Gyakie has caused a frenzy on social media as many admired her growth in the comments

The seasoned musician was spotted with two friends; a male and a female, as they were all smiles in the picture

Many spoke about the young man in the picture as they claimed he would brag about being Gyakie's friend, with the photo as evidence

An old picture of celebrated Ghanaian musician Gyakie has surfaced on social media as many talked about her growth.

Old photo of Gyakie. Image Credit: @BenopaOnyx1

An old photo of Gyakie surfaces on X

An old picture of Gyakie captured at a time when she was on vacation and still in high school has sparked emotions in many of her fervent fans.

Many of them admired how far the singer had come in life as they commented on how slimmer and innocent in the photo. She was spotted with two friends; a male and a female, as they posed beautifully in the picture.

According to the gentleman in the photo, the memorable moment was taken in 2015 at Rattary Park during a senior high school (SHS) vacation.

This is an old high school photo of Gyakie on vacation.

Below are details of the gentleman captured in the photo with Gyakie and another female friend.

Ghanaians react to the old photo of Gyakie

The photo got many people admiring Gyakie's growth as they talked about her physical features. Others also commented about the only young man in the photo and how he was privileged to have been captured in the photo with the internationally recognised Ghanaian singer.

@MaameAmaAdoma said:

The guy will use this picture to brag ooo

@BenopaOnyx1 said:

Gyakie needs to go on tour with him sef

@ASeeKode said:

She look soo innocent.

@ama_agyiewaa said:

that guy was having his moments y’all should start taking pictures with me now oo cus

@_khendrick said:

Women grow faster.

@JefferyAnkamah said:

This is a criterion of “ if God should reveal everyone's greatness to their friends, numerous people won't have lost great friends! No one knows what the future holds ampa!

@AfraneNanaOkese said:

So where paa do you people get all these kind of pictures from cos eii

Source: YEN.com.gh