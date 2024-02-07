Ghanaian R&B singer Gyakie always surprises her fans with her breathtaking looks and hairstyles

The gorgeous musician has gone viral with her looks as she shares a teaser of her new music video

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's stunning custom-made two-piece outfit

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, has released a teaser of her new music video that will be premiered on Friday, February 9, 2024.

The 23-year-old was recently in the news over her fashion sense at the 2024 Grammy African nominees' brunch and wore a two-piece crochet outfit in the trending video.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie slays in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @gyakie

Gyakie wore black two-piece underwear beneath the custom-made outfit while rocking long brown boots to complete her look.

The KNUST graduate looked elegant in a long, straight hairstyle, mild makeup and big round loop earrings.

Watch the video below;

Gyakie looks splendid in a red dress

Forever hitmaker Gyakie flaunted her cleavage as she stepped out on a solo date in a red strapless v-shaped top and matching bodycon skirt.

She wore a customised necklace while rocking her black Balenciaga bag.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's stunning look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Beingewura stated:

Gyakiechans gather here ❤️❤️❤️

Theserwah stated:

We don’t deserve you!

therealbfresh07 stated:

Can’t wait , who else can’t wait for the jam?❤️

Djzinhle stated:

Let’s go sis

Roadmanrack stated:

My girl is not fit to disappoint #aso)den

officialdeejay__mbaks_ stated:

Can’t wait

Miccollinz stated:

Let's gooooo✅

amuzu4214 stated:

2 9ce composer ️❤️

looksbybettie stated:

My girl!!!

thatoo977 stated:

Patiently waiting for Friday.❤️❤️

kobbyscratch___ stated:

Hard

Mhistabreda stated:

Signal!

Midebobs stated:

My favorite ghanian artiste ❤️

Ariablaq stated:

I that'll be madddtt

post_velox_staytrue_88 stated:

Queen Africa ❤️❤️❤️❤️

kei_llah stated:

The best thing God blessed us with in the music industry ❤️

