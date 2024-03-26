A video of a Ghanaian lady who is working as a registered nurse after recently relocating to the UK has gone viral

In the video, the lady shared photos of herself, comparing her old job in Ghana to her current job in the UK

Netizens who thronged the comment session congratulated her for the transformation, while others tapped into her achievement

A pretty Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to share the transformational story of how she transitioned from being a nurse in Ghana to a registered nurse abroad.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, she disclosed that previously, she worked as a nurse in Ghana but now, she is in the UK working as a registered nurse and earning a better salary, among other benefits.

Before and after photos of Ghanaian nurse in the UK. Photo credit: @ewura_amma2

Source: TikTok

Beaming with smiles, she shared an old photo of herself in her nursing uniform while in Ghana and a video of herself working as a registered nurse in the UK.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail her

The video shared on TikTok by @ewura_amma has received various reactions from netizens. It has so far garnered 9,390 likes with 438 comments.

Many netizens who saw the video congratulated her, while others also tapped into her achievement.

@Comfort Kwawu wrote:

"Congratulations. You look good."

@Happsah Yahaya wrote:

"I tap into your blessings. I’ll be back to give my testimony."

@Mrs Yeboah wrote:

"This will also be my husband's story soon in Jesus Mighty Name."

@Vicky Brown wrote:

"I tap into ur blessing, I will come back with my testimony."

GH Lady relocates from Canada to Ghana after 25 years because she is not happy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a story about a Ghanaian lady who relocated to Ghana after spending 25 years abroad. Her reason was that she was not happy abroad.

Speaking in an interview, the lady, who introduced herself as Empress Ghadafi, said she moved to Canada when she was still a child; however, she got depressed at a point during her stay there.

She further noted that she also wanted to raise her children to have some Ghanaian values, hence her decision to return.

Source: YEN.com.gh