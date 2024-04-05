Multiple award-winning rapper Medikal dropped a picture showing that his wife Fella Makafui's name tattooed on his left arm had been covered

He shared the picture on his Snapchat account and this sparked divorce rumours on social media

Many people talked about never tattooing the names of their loved ones on their body since it was too extreme

Famous Ghanaian celebrity couples Medikal and Fella Makafui have sparked divorce rumours in recent times.

Medikal and Fella Makafui spark divorce rumours

This comes after multiple award-winning rapper Medikal took to his verified Snapchat account to share a picture proving that, indeed they have marriage issues.

The photo showed that he had covered his wife's name, Fella, which was tattooed on his left arm. The tattoo is next to the name of their daughter Island Frimpong.

When the Ayekoo hitmaker posted the picture, he did not add any words about their marriage or about his star actress wife, Fella Makafui.

Below is a photo showing that Medikal had indeed covered Fella's name tattooed on his left arm.

Reactions as Medikal covers the tattoo baring Fella's name

Many people commented on never tattooing the name of any lady they are in love with on their body. Others also shared their views below:

@OriginalObeng said:

this be one reason I never go tattoo woman en name for my body, disappointment fit pae anytime.

@WilskyGh said:

Hmmmm things dey go on.

@odenkyem_4 said:

Women feel proud when they get money, MDK for move on with his life and shun Fella en matter koraa.

@Metedwan said:

Imagine he had Fella’s face tattooed like total body blackout be that oo

