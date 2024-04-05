Fella Makafui Dances Hard In Video As The Premiere Date For Her New Movie Draws Near
- Multiple award-winning actress Fella Makafui displayed massive dance moves as she expressed excitement about the premiere date of her upcoming movie, Resonance
- Sharing details of the movie, she said it would be premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas on May 11, 2024, and people could grab a ticket for GH¢100
- Many of her fans on social media expressed their excitement in the comment section
Seasoned Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui was excited that her first movie for the year 2024, Resonance, will finally premiere on May 11, 2024, at Silverbird Cinemas.
Fella Makafui excited about the premiere of her new movie, Resonance
Fella Makafui took to her social media pages to announce and share details of her upcoming movie, Resonance.
Slaying in a fitted top and bottoms, she did the dance challenge to a viral TikTok sound while making hand gestures and legwork and shook her backside vigorously in a video.
Fella Makafui's friends slap her face with powder as she failed to finish the lyrics to a song, video
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Sharing details about the premiere of Resonance, she noted that tickets are selling for GH¢100, and the time is 7pm to 9pm at the Silverbird Cinemas inside Accra Mall and West Hills Mall.
Below is a video of an excited Fella Makafui sharing her anticipation for the premiere date of her new movie, Resonance.
Reactions to the video and the premiere date of the movie
Many people in the comment section were excited about the premiere date of Fella Makafui's upcoming movie. Others also talked about how hardworking she is when it comes to making movies.
Below are the reactions from fans:
purple_girlll said:
We’re coming in our numbers to watch and support you ❤
edwingidiglo said:
We go come watch koraaa Daavi
ganeva_thestoryteller said:
Can’t wait to be there. We painting the mall red and black.
laar_monipaak said:
Congratulations to you sis
mahaliabamford said:
Congratulations
nana_adu_jnr91 said:
A very hard working woman @fellamakafui ❤️❤️
Below are details of Fella Makafui's upcoming movie titled Resonance.
Fella Makafui goes on a helicopter ride in Dubai, video awes many
YEN.com.gh reported that actress and business mogul Fella Makafui went on a private helicopter ride in Dubai and shared a video of her experience on Instagram.
Throughout the ride, she looked excited and was all smiles. When the ride was over, she was seen galloping and twirling in the video.
Many people admired her luxury lifestyle and wished to be like her in future.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh