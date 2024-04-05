Traditional music star King Ayisoba has opened up on his requirements for collaborations with other artistes

According to him, he would only do songs with musicians who have won Grammy Awards before

He explained that the level that he is at the moment, he has the potential to win a Grammy and must go on that path

Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba has revealed his newfound selectivity regarding collaborations with other artistes.

According to Ayisoba, he has set his sights on prestigious Grammy-winning artists as potential collaborators.

The celebrated King of Kologo music disclosed this during an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.

King Ayisoba sets sights on Grammys

According to King Ayisoba, at this stage of his illustrious career, he would only consider collaborating with artistes who have already achieved the coveted Grammy Award.

"Where I reach now, I think that I don't need collaboration and even if I will feature, I need someone who has won a Grammy before," Graphic quoted him as saying.

His reasoning stems from the widespread belief among his fans and industry peers that his exceptional body of work deserves recognition at the highest level of the music industry – a Grammy nomination or win.

"I will want to feature someone who can help me get nominated for a Grammys. Because many said that I deserve a Grammy award. So I want to feature someone who is big and has won a Grammy so that I may get a nomination. We are working on getting someone of the kind," he said.

While some have praised his unwavering confidence and determination to achieve the pinnacle of musical success, others have questioned the feasibility of securing collaborations with Grammy winners, given the competitive nature of the industry.

King Ayisoba reveals his charges and other requirements before playing a show

Meanwhile, King Ayisoba has always been one of the highest-earning Ghanaian artistes. He once revealed his charges to perform a show outside Ghana.

He, known for his many hit songs, added that there are other conditions, including the organisers footing his travel and hotel bills.

