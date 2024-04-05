Richie Mensah, in a TikTok video, said talent was not enough in the music industry and explained why some talented artistes fail

The renowned producer highlighted discipline, marketability, business sense, and industry knowledge as some of the key necessary ingredients outside of talent

Richie noted that music was a business and hence should be treated as such, noting that 80% of talented artistes often fail

Renowned Ghanaian music producer Richie Mensah, in a TikTok video, shared his insights on why talent alone is not enough to succeed in the music industry. He explained that while talent is crucial, it is not the only ingredient for success.

Lynx Entertainment CEO, Richie Mensah. Photo Source; richiemensahgh

Source: Instagram

Mensah, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, like Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and MzVee, highlighted four key elements that he believes are essential for success. He mentioned discipline, marketability, business sense, and industry knowledge. He stressed that these factors often play a more significant role than talent alone.

According to Richie, many talented artistes fail because they lack these essential skills. He noted that an estimated 80% of talented artistes do not achieve the success they aspire to, often due to a lack of understanding of the business side of the industry. He mentioned that music was like any other business and should be treated as such.

In the comments section of the Lynx Entertainment CEO's video, netizens had varying opinions on the matter.

Richie Mensah's recipe for success in the music industry gets people talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Peggy said:

if its only talent some of us would have been famous

Yaw Millions commented:

Check Nigeria Record Label Almost, Example Olamide has over 7 to 10 Artist under his record label

Oluwakaymi added:

I think “Love” should be in there. If people don’t love you forget it

Black Sherif drops new song

In another story, Black Sherif dropped a new song titled Shut Up on April 5, 2024, and the tune got many Ghanaians excited.

The musician shared an earlier snippet of the song on his social media page, creating anticipation for the song.

Many Ghanaians praised the powerful vocals of Black Sherif on the song, sharing their admiration for his immense talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh