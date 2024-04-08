Press Release: Cancellation Of "Easter Dance Party With Mr Drew" Event

Jamrok Bar and Event Centre (Left), Mr Drew (Right) Photo Credit: Google

The management of Jamrok Bar and Event Center unreservedly apologizes to everyone, especially the wonderful people of Asuogyaman, for the cancellation of the “Easter dance party with Mr Drew” event that was to take place on Easter Monday (April 1st 2024)

Jamrok wishes to inform the general public that all was set for the event, but the artiste, Mr Drew, pulled out of the event when he was to mount the stage without any reason or explanation to the organizers.

Organizers booked Mr. Drew for the event and paid him 50% of his performance fee, with the remaining 50% to be paid when he arrived at the event grounds. Upon receipt of his payment, Mr Drew made a video of himself confirming his participation in the event.

On the day of the event, Mr. Drew arrived and checked into his hotel around 3 pm, in the company of 3 other team members, and he was to relax and get ready for the event in the evening. All the other artists on the bill had also arrived and were in their hotels.

At around 12:30 am, organizers called the artiste to come and perform, but there was no response from his team; hence, the organizers drove to the hotel and found they were fast asleep.

After some time, Mr Drew and his team finally came out of the hotel, sat in their car and drove off.

Organizers followed up but later learned that Mr. Drew drove past the event grounds and was headed back to Accra, abandoning the event for which he had been paid.

The management of Jamrok Bar and Event Center wishes to condemn the behaviour of Mr Drew and his team and wants to state that Jamrok will do everything within our legal frames to ensure that Mr Drew receives appropriate punishment for this act.

Lawyers of Jamrok Bar and Event Center are also studying the narrations. They will soon file a writ in court against Mr Drew to recover all expenses incurred regarding the cancelled event and other related matters.

Once again, we sincerely apologize to all our cherished customers for this disappointment and promise to ensure that such a thing never repeats again.

All who bought tickets for the event are humbly asked to return them and have their monies refunded.

