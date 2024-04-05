Dr Abu Sakara says the announcement of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change was made premature

This, he said, was to save the narrative of the alliance from being hijacked by detractors who wanted to discredit the movement

He also dispelled running mate rumours, saying there were other prominent figures in the alliance who could also do the job

The founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), Dr Abu Sakara Foster, says the Movement for Change’s announcement of their alliance was done prematurely.

On Thursday, April 4, Alan Kyerematen’s Movement of Change released a statement announcing the finalisation of an agreement to form an alliance with Abu Sakara’s National Interest Movement.

Dr Abu Sakara says the Alliance for Revolutionary Change announcement was made premature.

According to Abu Sakara, the agreement announcement had been forced by circumstances beyond their control.

He stated in a press release that some detractors had tried reshaping the narrative of the alliance to discredit it, hence the need to get ahead of those detractors.

He noted that if the announcement had not been made earlier, the alliance would have suffered a major blow before it could have been launched.

He said that as they seek to forge a credible alternative to the duopoly, it is important for them to be acutely aware of attacks against their integrity and able to resist them from both within and outside the alliance.

Dr Abu Sakara indicated they have engaged many people and entities to join the alliance to form a formidable force against the duopoly.

He said in the coming weeks details about the influential persons and entities would be released.

He said in a show of inclusivity and openness the alliance has been designed to always welcome new members as long as they are able to meet the criteria set by the founding members.

He indicated that sister organisations and associate members are being contacted to join the alliance.

“This Alliance will bring renewed hope to many Ghanaians who had almost given up on having any credible alternative with substance candidates in the 2024 elections,” he said.

Abu Sakara dispels running mate rumours

Following the announcement made by the Movement for Change, it was rumoured that Abu Sakara was going to join Alan Kyerematen on the ticket.

However, responding to those rumours, Abu Sakara said the alliance has not settled on him to partner Alan Kyerematen on the ticket.

He revealed that there are several personalities of substance and renown who could partner with the former Trade Minister. However, that is not yet the alliance's focus, as they are still building their base.

Alan Kyerematen announces alliance with NIM

YEN.com.gh reported that the new alliance between the Movement of Change and the National Interest Movement is called the 'Alliance for Revolutionary Change.'

They want to mobilise Ghanaians from across the country aggressively, particularly the Youth and Women, irrespective of their religious, political, and ethnic affiliations, in a grand coalition to elect the first Independent Candidate as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

