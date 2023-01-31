Bisa Kdei had an album listening party at the Cafe Koko in Camden, UK and he pulled a massive crowd to the event

The renowned highlife icon thrilled fans with some sweet melodies on his brand-new Original album

A lot of important industry players and public figures from Ghana and the UK graced the event and made the listening party a memorable one

Popular Ghanaian highlife star, Bisa Kdei had a listening party for his latest album, Original, in the UK at a glittering event that drew a number of top celebrities from Ghana and the UK.

The occasion was a celebration of Bisa Kdei's distinctive fusion of modern rhythms and traditional African sounds, and it showed the star power he had not only in Ghana but also internationally.

The one-off listening party was held at the Cafe Koko in Camden. Bisa Kdei gave attendees the privilege to exclusively listen to melodies on the album. Stars like Stonebwoy, Kidi, Teni, Camidoh, Sefa, and football star Memphis Depay, are featured on the album.

Top Industry players like Eddie Khadi, Adesope, Nomanoms, and DJ Paek as well as representatives from Sony Music, Universal Records, YouTube, Nikita, Apple Music, Spotify, Imuller, Blacklist, Guap Magazine and the Grammy Academy attended the event.

Ghana and the UK gathered to enjoy Bisa Kdei's music at the listening party, demonstrating the strong cultural ties between the two nations. Folks who attended the event danced and sang along to the music, which created a festive and happy environment.

The event's centrepiece, Bisa Kdei's album, earned positive feedback from both the crowd and fans. The album demonstrates Bisa Kdei's diversity and musical variety by blending highlife, afrobeats, and other African-inspired genres.

Bisa Kdei's listening party was a resounding success and evidence of his star power as a highlife musician.

