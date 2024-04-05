Celebrated Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene shared an update on his recovery after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident

He shared pictures and noted that he was recovering quickly through the help of God

Many people were excited about the update as they wished him a speedy recovery

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene shared an update on how he was doing since his near-fatal accident on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at CP, close to the DSTV office in Accra.

Kuami Eugene updated fans on his well-being after a ghastly car accident he was involved in

Kuami Eugene shared pictures on his Instagram page and the pictures were taken when he recorded a video for his newly released song Canopy.

He recorded Canopy, which is currently making waves and topping charts, during his recovery from the hospital bed at the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

In the pictures, the Angela hitmaker was dressed stylishly in all black with his kinky afro hair styled in a puff. He styled his look by wearing diamond necklaces and dark sunglasses. His right arm was kept in a sling since that was the arm he broke in the accident.

In the caption of the carousel post, Kuami Eugene encouraged his worried fans that he was recovering well from the ghastly accident. He wrote:

Healing With God’s Speed ✊#Canopy

Below is a carousel post of Kuami Eugene with his right arm in a sling.

Reactions as Kaumi Eugene drops new update after his near-fatal car accident

Kuami Eugene's update on his health and well-being after his near-fatal accident warmed the hearts of many of his fans as they prayed for a speedy recovery.

Others also showered him with accolades as they rejoiced in his comeback. Below are some of the lovely messages from his fans:

mastergarzy said:

My Rockstar

esserenero said:

Welcome back rockstarrrr❤️

thedrama_queenb said:

You are healed in Jesus' name ❤

roselynfelli said:

God’s favorite ❤

real_elvee said:

We thank God. Thanks for updating us

oku.chu said:

Thank God for your life

doc_amuzu said:

Speedily recovery ❤️‍

_one.wes said:

Though we are in pain but very soon y3b3 y3ho for shege. Meaning we coming back stronger!!!! That's the answer to the hardest equation

