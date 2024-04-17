Ace rapper Okyeame Kwame turned 48 years old on Wednesday, April 17, 2024

He shared a photo and video online to celebrate his new age

The video has sparked reactions, especially about the part where he pressed his wife's backside

Ace rapper and Hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame, known in private life as Kwame Nsiah Apau, caused a little as he celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

Born on April 17, 1976, Okyeame Kwame turned 48 and decided to celebrate on social media.

First, it was a photo of him looking dashing in a white shirt over red trousers and black shoes while sitting down.

Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica, were loved up on her birthday Photo source: @okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, Okyeame Kwame described the previous year as his best and prayed for things to improve this year.

"47 was the best year of my life. Even though I made the least money and fought the most wars. It was the year that I fully understood how to deal with all my problems with a smile in my heart. I pray 48 will be better as I encounter all my angels and demons in this beautiful life dance. I am forever grateful to everyone for all the love showered in my life . #happybirthday to me.

Okyeame Kwame presses wife's backside in birthday video

Not long after the photo, the rapper shared a video which showed him in a celebratory mood. Okyeame Kwame shared many moments with his wife, Annica, and their children, Sir Bota and Sante.

Among the many family moments was a scene where the rapper pressed his wife's backside while they got cosy and posed for the camera.

"Grateful for all I have experienced. Loving and appreciating everything I have been fortunate to experience. Still happy birthday to me," he captioned the video.

Okyeame Kwame's video sparks reactions

The posts of Okyeame Kwame triggered mixed reactions among his followers. While many people hailed the rapper's family, others wondered about the pressing.

efya_akpene said:

Happy birthday to the cutest hubby, God bless you nd ur Family

gagasena73 said:

See me smiling 4gotten am in the offices… you see bra Kwame you see love ❤️

kwadwo_wav said:

Eii what did I just se? Eii bra kwame p3 to)

barimagadoni said:

Was that pressing of the b*tts really necessary rap doc ❤️ Happy birthday sir

Okyeame Kwame and Kuami Eugene tease new song

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene and Okyeame Kwame have excited many fans after dropping a teaser of their unreleased song.

In the video caption Okyeame Kwame shared, he noted that he visited Kuami Eugene, where they created the masterpiece.

Many people shared positive reviews in the comments, while others shared their anticipation for the song's release date, which might be Okyeame Kwame's birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh