Mary has ventured into music, dropping a new tune titled Arise And Shine and adding a music video to it

The song by the former househelp has sparked interesting reactions on social media, with some folks not liking the tune while others said it was ok

Mary, who had a falling out with Kuami Eugene, has since ventured into the entertainment space, venturing into acting and now music

Mary, the former househelp of Ghanaian highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter Kuami Eugene, has made a bold entry into the music space with a new single, Arise And Shine.

Accompanied by a music video, the song has sparked reactions on social media. While some Ghanaians have expressed their disapproval of the tune, others have offered more encouraging feedback, deeming it a decent song.

Following a well-publicised falling out with Kuami Eugene, Mary has been trying hard to venture into the entertainment industry, initially trying her hand at acting and dropping a few skits. Her attempt at music has come as a surprise to many Ghanaians.

Mary sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sedinam said:

Please can someone write me the lyrics I can’t hear anything please

LizzyDelma commented:

My friend you better go and sleep what is all this. Pls you guys should go and check up on her oooo cause this one hmmm

Eno konadu said:

Mary granted interviews amfaMary started acting amfa now Mary is doing music let's see if s3 3b3fa a

Josephine Opoku wrote:

Mary will win grammys this year

Salvation said:

If this song is released, both the song writer and the producer must be arrested

zip wrote:

Enemies are not God give it to them dear

